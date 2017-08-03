Lions' Matthew Stafford: Works with private coach in offseason

Stafford worked with a private QB coach for the first time in his professional career this offseason, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "I just think I want what's best for this team, I want what's best for me as a player," Stafford said. "If I play well our team's going to play well. It just goes into preparation and doing everything you possibly can."

Stafford reportedly worked with Tom House's 3DQB in Southern California, a group Birkett said focuses on finetuning the mechanics of quarterback play. House's other clients include Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan. It isn't clear why Stafford abstained from seeking this kind of counsel in the past, but one would think it could only benefit him in the long run.