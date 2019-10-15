Lions' Matthew Stafford: Zero TDs in one-point loss
Stafford completed 18 of 32 attempts for 265 yards without a touchdown or interception during Monday's 23-22 loss to Green Bay.
Stafford got the Lions off to a hot start, but the fact Detroit had to settle for five field goals over the course of the game ultimately proved to be the difference in the outcome. Fantasy owners likely aren't happy either, as the quarterback should've had at least two potential passing touchdowns that rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson failed to convert into scores. It'll be tough for Stafford to rebound at home in Week 7 against a Vikings defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.4) in 2019.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Almost leads upset effort•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Plans to play through pain•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Remains on track for Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Should be fine to play•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Dealing with hip injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...