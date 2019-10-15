Lions' Matthew Stafford: Zero TDs in one-point loss

Stafford completed 18 of 32 attempts for 265 yards without a touchdown or interception during Monday's 23-22 loss to Green Bay.

Stafford got the Lions off to a hot start, but the fact Detroit had to settle for five field goals over the course of the game ultimately proved to be the difference in the outcome. Fantasy owners likely aren't happy either, as the quarterback should've had at least two potential passing touchdowns that rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson failed to convert into scores. It'll be tough for Stafford to rebound at home in Week 7 against a Vikings defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.4) in 2019.