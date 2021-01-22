Detroit signed Wright to a reserve/future contract Friday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Wright appeared in three games with the Steelers in 2020, starting place of Chris Boswell while the latter dealt with a groin injury. In that span, Wright converted all four of his field-goal tries and all seven extra-point attempts. Matt Prater is set to hit free agency this offseason.
More News
-
Matthew Wright: Heads to practice roster•
-
Steelers' Matthew Wright: Perfect once again•
-
Steelers' Matthew Wright: Returns to active roster•
-
Matthew Wright: Moved back to practice squad•
-
Steelers' Matthew Wright: Converts on four extra-point tries•
-
Steelers' Matthew Wright: Kicking for Pittsburgh in Week 16•