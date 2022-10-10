site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-maurice-alexander-logs-one-offensive-snap | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Logs one offensive snap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Alexander logged one offensive snap during Sunday's 29-0 loss to the Patriots.
Alexander has seen a couple of offensive snaps over the past two weeks as Detroit works through injuries at wide receiver, but he is not coming close to becoming part of the offensive game plan.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read