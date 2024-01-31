Alexander signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Tuesday, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.
Alexander spent all of 2023 on the team's practice squad after appearing in four games during the 2022 campaign with the franchise. He'll now have an opportunity to carve out a larger role with Detroit next season.
