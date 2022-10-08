The Lions signed Alexander from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.
Quintez Cephus (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and the team already ruled out DJ Chark (ankle) for Week 5, so Alexander will be signed to the active roster after being elevated for Week 4. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds are also questionable for Sunday's matchup against New England, so Alexander may be in store for a hefty workload, through T.J. Hockenson figures to be the primary beneficiary of Detroit's depleted wideout corps.