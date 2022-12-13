Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and four of four PATs during Sunday's 34-23 win over Jacksonville.

Badgley followed up a huge Week 13 performance against the Jaguars with another solid stat line, thanks again to the offensive firepower of a fully-healthy Lions offense. With that said, he could have had a bigger day had he not missed a 47-yard attempt at the end of the first half. He'll look to improve upon this performance in a Week 15 outdoors matchup in New York against the Jets.