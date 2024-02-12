Badgley converted four of four field-goal attempts and 13 of 15 PATs over four games in 2023.

Once Detroit lost patience with Riley Patterson after missing two PATs in three games, Badgley was brought in with mixed results. Not only did he miss two PATs in his four regular-season games, but the strong-legged kicker only converted one field goal from over 40 yards over this stretch with just one more from at least this range over three postseason games. Now set to become an unrestricted free agent, Badgley does not seem locked-in as Detroit's starting kicker entering the 2024 season, and he will likely have to earn the job this offseason.