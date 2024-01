Badgley converted both of his field-goal attempts and his lone PAT during Saturday's 20-19 loss to Dallas.

After missing an extra-point try last week in Minnesota, Badgley redeemed himself with a flawless game that could have been bigger if not for Detroit's aggressiveness on fourth down and two-point attempts. The strong-legged Badgley will again have some upside as a fantasy option when the Lions' high-powered offense returns home for a regular-season finale against the Vikings in Week 18.