Badgley converted two of two field-goal attempts during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Badgley converted field goals from 40 and 53 yards out in what amounted to Detroit's only points of the game. However, Detroit's five offensive turnovers prevented the team from ending any other drives on a positive note. It will be interesting to see if the healthy returns of D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and possibly Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) will help the offense get back on track in Week 8 against Miami.