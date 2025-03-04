Detroit cleared Badgley from the groin injury that landed him on the injured reserve list for the entire 2024 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Badgley suffered a torn hamstring during the first week of training camp last year, so his last playing sample comes from 2023, when over four games he made all four of his field-goal tries and 13 of his 15 extra-point attempts. Jake Bates had an impressive rookie campaign with the Lions last year, so Badgley's next opportunity will probably have to come with a different squad.