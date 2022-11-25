Badgley converted one of two field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Thursday's 28-25 loss to Buffalo.

Badgley was 10-for-10 on field-goal attempts before shanking a 29-yard attempt in the third quarter. Thankfully, he somewhat redeemed himself in the fourth quarter by nailing a game-tying 51-yard kick with 23 seconds left in regulation. Now that Detroit's offense is getting back on track after a mid-season, injury-induced offensive lull, fantasy managers could do worse at kicker than Badgley in a Week 13 matchup with the Jaguars.