The Lions are slated to release Badgley, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Badgley made 20 of 24 field-goal attempts (83.3 percent) and all 33 of his PATs in 12 games for Detroit last season, later re-signing with the team this spring. He nonetheless became expendable after the Lions traded for Riley Patterson, who made 30 of 35 FGAs (85.7 percent) and 36 of 37 PATs (97.3 percent) for the Jaguars last year. Furthermore, the Lions have K John Parker Romo, a former Virginia Tech kicker who made 17 of 19 FGAs in the XFL earlier this year. It won't be surprising if another team quickly signs Badgley to compete for a kicker spot.