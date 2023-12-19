Badgley reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Despite having Riley Patterson on the active roster, Detroit elevated Badgley from the practice squad ahead of Saturday's game against the Broncos. Badgley then was active over Patterson and handled all the kicking duties, including netting all six point-after tries. It's unclear if Badgley will continue to work as the Lions' placekicker Sunday at Minnesota, but he'll need to bump up from the practice squad Saturday in order to have a chance to do so.