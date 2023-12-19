Badgley is the only placekicker on the Lions' roster after the team waived Riley Patterson on Tuesday.

Badgley has resided on Detroit's practice squad all season, but he was elevated Saturday and served as the team's kicker for the eventual Week 16 win against the Broncos. Patterson was inactive for that contest and now finds himself in search of a new squad. While Badgley was tasked with only six point-after tries Saturday, he struck true on 20 of 24 field-goal attempts in 12 games for the Lions in 2022. He has two elevations remaining before the team will need to sign him to the active roster.