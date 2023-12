Badgley was elevated to the Lions' active roster Saturday.

It's unclear if Badgley is simply an insurance policy for Riley Patterson, or if the aforementioned starter may be losing on the starting job after missing his second extra-point attempt in two of the past three weeks. Badgley last kicked for the Lions and Bears last season where he converted 24 of his 28 field-goal attempts and 10 of 13 attempts from 40-plus yards out.