Badgley did not attempt a field goal but converted his only PAT during Sunday's 15-9 win over Green Bay.

After three productive games to begin the year, Badgley didn't get much to work with on a day the Lions put up just 254 yards of total offense. It obviously didn't help that Detroit went for two after one of its touchdowns. While Badgley has shown to have some upside in this Lions offense, he will be hard to trust in a Week 10 outdoors game against the Bears in Chicago.