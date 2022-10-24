Badgley reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Badgley was elevated by Detroit for the second week in a row ahead of Sunday's loss to Dallas, making both of his field-goal attempts in the contest. The 27-year-old has now made all six of his attempts in three combined games between the Bears and Lions this season. Badgley is now eligible for one more practice-squad elevation before requiring a full spot on the active roster to continue suiting up for Detroit this season.