Badgley did not log a snap during Sunday's 29-0 loss to the Patriots.
Badgley seemed to be in a good spot for fantasy production after taking over kicking duties for a team that led the league in many offensive categories entering the week. However, the Lions had zero luck getting into scoring range and ultimately went 0-for-6 on fourth downs. Badgley could have had a couple of chances to score points in the second half, but the Detroit coaching staff seemingly saw no point in kicking field goals after a certain point. The entire offense will look to regroup during a Week 6 bye before getting back on track within the indoor confines of AT&T stadium in Week 7.