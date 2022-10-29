Badgley officially signed a contract with the Lions on Saturday.
Badgley had one more week of practice squad elevation, but the Lions opted to cement the status of their starting kicker. The well-traveled kicker has now converted all six of his attempts across three games combined with the Bears and Lions this season.
