Badgley converted six of six PATs during Saturday's 42-17 win over Denver.

After losing out in training camp to Riley Patterson due to Patterson's superior short-range accuracy, Badgley reclaimed the place-kicking role. This change followed Patterson's two missed extra-point attempts over the past three games. According to Jeff Risdon of USA Today, head coach Dan Campbell explained that Badgley and Patterson had been competing in practice for several weeks. Campbell commented, "For this game, it just was right and it's been that way for a while and this was the right move and so we're going to go there. Got a lot of faith in Badgley." It would be a surprise if Detroit doesn't stick with Badgley down the stretch.