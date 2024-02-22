Badgley is re-signing with the Lions on a one-year contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Badgley spent much of 2023 on Detroit's practice squad before eventually replacing a struggling Riley Patterson for the final four games of the regular season and the playoffs. Badgley converted each of his seven field-goal attempts and 24 of 26 PATs after taking over, but he'll likely have to compete with Patterson or another kicker to win the job in 2024.
More News
-
Lions' Michael Badgley: Converts four field goals in 2023•
-
Lions' Michael Badgley: Another missed PAT•
-
Lions' Michael Badgley: Converts two field goals•
-
Lions' Michael Badgley: Signed to active roster•
-
Lions' Michael Badgley: Back on practice squad•
-
Lions' Michael Badgley: Bumps up from practice squad•