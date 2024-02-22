Badgley is re-signing with the Lions on a one-year contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Badgley spent much of 2023 on Detroit's practice squad before eventually replacing a struggling Riley Patterson for the final four games of the regular season and the playoffs. Badgley converted each of his seven field-goal attempts and 24 of 26 PATs after taking over, but he'll likely have to compete with Patterson or another kicker to win the job in 2024.