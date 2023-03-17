Badgley and the Lions agreed to a contract Friday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Badgley joined the Lions in early October and was able to make it 100 points before the season ended, serving as their place kicker for the team's final 12 games. He'll now return to Detroit for the 2023 campaign, one that many expect to be a leap forward for the team after a promising 2022.
