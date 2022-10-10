Badgley reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Badgley served as the starting kicker during Sunday's 29-0 loss to New England after the team waived Austin Seibert last Friday. However, the practice-squad kicker did not get a chance to attempt a field goal against the Patriots due to the Lions' lack of offensive production in Week 5. Badgley will likely be elevated from the practice squad over each of the next two weeks before requiring a spot on the Lions' active roster in order to suit up moving forward this season.