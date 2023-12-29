The Lions signed Badgley to the active roster from their practice squad Friday.

Badgley was eligible for his third and final elevation ahead of Saturday's game at Dallas, but Detroit opted to sign him to the active roster outright, signifying its confidence in the placekicker for the final two outings of the regular season and however long the team lasts in the playoffs. In two games to date, he's netted his only field-goal attempt (37 yards) and struck true on nine of 10 point-after tries.