Badgley is active for Saturday's game against the Broncos.

Riley Patterson had served as the Lions' placekicker for the first 13 contests of the season, but he's been usurped by Badgley for Week 15 after the latter was elevated from the practice squad earlier Saturday. Badgley made 12 appearances for Detroit last season, connecting on 20 of 24 field-goal attempts and all 33 point-after tries for a respectable 7.8 points per game.