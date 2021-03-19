Brockers contract with the Lions is for three years, $24 million, Mike Garafolo reports.
After this week's trade from the Rams, Brockers agreed to a new contract with his new team in Detroit. Since Brockers' previous contract had no guarantees, the Rams "tried to slash his pay before dealing him," according to Garafolo. The defensive lineman compiled 51 tackles and five sacks in 2020 with the Rams, and will likely start at tackle for Detroit for this year.
