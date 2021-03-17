The Lions completed their trade for Brockers on Wednesday, acquiring him from the Rams in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Similar to Los Angeles' deal with Detroit earlier this offseason that swapped Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, one of the Rams' main incentives in this trade appears to be clearing cap space. After signing a three-year, $24 million deal with Los Angeles last March, Brockers was apparently unwilling to restructure his contract when the Rams requested an adjustment, according to Rapoport. After finding a team willing to take on Brockers' remaining money in Detroit, the Rams will clear $6.2 million in cap space while receiving future late-round compensation. Brockers should slot in as a starter at defensive tackle for Detroit.