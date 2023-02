Brockers recorded four tackles and one pass breakup over six games in 2022.

Once a dependable piece up front, the 32-year-old Brockers showed clear signs of decline early on this year, and he was largely a healthy scratch for the majority of the games after Detroit's Week 6 bye. Considering the Lions can save nearly $14 million against the cap by parting ways with him this offseason, Brockers would need to take a hefty pay cut to return to the Motor City in 2023.