The Lions are finalizing a trade to acquire Brockers from the Rams for an unspecified return Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire career with the Rams, but he'll now make his way to the Lions for his 10th season in the NFL. Brockers signed a three-year, $24 million deal with Los Angeles in March of 2020, and according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the two sides were unable to agree to adjusted contract terms, leading to the trade. Brockers had 51 tackles (21 solo) and five sacks in 15 games last season, which is his highest sack total since 2013, and he will provide an immediate boost on the defensive line for Detroit,