Lions' Michael Roberts: Absent from practice
Roberts (knee) was not seen at the open portion of practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Roberts has not seen the field since Week 2 against the 49ers, so this news is not an encouraging sign for his availability for Week 5. If Roberts continues to miss time, Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo could see snaps in the tight end rotation.
