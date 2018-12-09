Roberts (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday at Arizona, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Since injuring his shoulder Week 10, Roberts has missed two of three games. In his sole appearance Week 12 against the Bears, he split tight end reps with Levine Toilolo and Luke Willson, catching three of his six targets for 16 yards. With the trio healthy, it'll be difficult for one of them to emerge from the pack.

