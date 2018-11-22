Lions' Michael Roberts: Available Week 12
Roberts (shoulder) is active for Thursday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Returning from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, Roberts will have to vie with veterans Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo for snaps at tight end. That said, the Lions are without a pair of key skill-position players in Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones with a pair of knee injuries, meaning Roberts will have less competition for reps the near the goal line. While Roberts has been targeted just 12 times in six appearances this season, five of those looks have occurred in the red zone.
More News
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Questionable for Thanksgiving Day•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Remains limited at practice•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Limited in practice Monday•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Not playing Sunday•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Unable to practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Sitting out another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...