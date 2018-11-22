Roberts (shoulder) is active for Thursday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Returning from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, Roberts will have to vie with veterans Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo for snaps at tight end. That said, the Lions are without a pair of key skill-position players in Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones with a pair of knee injuries, meaning Roberts will have less competition for reps the near the goal line. While Roberts has been targeted just 12 times in six appearances this season, five of those looks have occurred in the red zone.