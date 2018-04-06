General manager Bob Quinn recently indicated that Roberts will have an opportunity to earn a bigger role in 2018, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Roberts was taken in the fourth round of the 2017 draft but spent the majority of his rookie season buried on the depth chart behind Eric Ebron and Darren Fells. Both of those players have since bolted to sign with other teams this offseason, but Detroit wasted no time in restocking its tight end corps by inking Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo to one-year contracts. However, Roberts is still viewed as a candidate to make a second-year leap in 2018, especially given the lack of commitment the Lions showed to their new additions. Even though the Toledo product doesn't ooze the kind of athleticism that other pass-catching tight ends possess, Roberts is an effective blocker who doesn't need to leave the field and has already proved his worth as a goal-line target during his final collegiate season when he caught 45 of 68 targets for 533 yards and 16 touchdowns.