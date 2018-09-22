Lions' Michael Roberts: Considered questionable
Roberts (knee) is considered questionable to suit up against the Patriots on Sunday.
Roberts was limited in Friday's practice due to a knee injury. It remains to be seen whether the second-year tight end will suit up in Week 3. If Roberts were to miss any time, fellow tight ends Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo would split a rotational workload.
