Play

Roberts is dealing with an undisclosed injury that has limited him at practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Roberts has been dealing with an unknown injury and it isn't clear when he'll be back to full health. In what is a crowded position on the team, Roberts will need to return soon if he wants to see much play time in the regular season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories