Lions' Michael Roberts: Draws start at tight end
Roberts was not targeted in the passing game during Monday's 48-17 loss to the Jets.
Roberts drew the start but ultimately tied for last among Lions tight ends in snaps and targets. Until he becomes more involved in Detroit's passing attack, he's not someone who should be considered for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Secures roster spot•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Not guaranteed to make team•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Struggling in practice•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Candidate to make second-year leap•
-
Lions' Michael Roberts: Four catches in rookie season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...
-
MNF Recap: Golladay in?
A couple of blowouts on Monday Night Football may not have made for great viewing, but Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country