Roberts appears to be on the roster bubble in advance of the 2019 season, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

While Roberts has flashed potential since being drafted in the fourth round in 2017, the Toledo product still hasn't been much of an offensive factor overall. In fact, he likely would've had to compete for a roster spot in 2019 whether Detroit spent its first-round pick on a tight end or not. Now with No. 7 overall pick T.J. Hockenson added to a position group that already included expensive offseason signing Jesse James, there figure to be only one or two roster spots left that the Lions can dedicate to tight end. Roberts' primary competition for those slots will likely be rookie Isaac Nauta out of Georgia and QB-turned-TE Logan Thomas.