Lions' Michael Roberts: Four catches in rookie season
Roberts caught four of seven targets for 46 yards in 15 games during the 2017 season.
Roberts, who Detroit took in the fourth round of last year's draft, spent the majority of his rookie season as the No. 3 tight end behind Eric Ebron and Darren Fells. Although the Toledo product ultimately didn't make much of an impact on the stat sheet, he could take on a much more significant role in 2018 with Fells set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.
