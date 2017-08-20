Lions' Michael Roberts: Hauls in two passes Saturday
Roberts caught both of his targets for 29 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
Showing no signs of the injury that limited him in practice this week, Roberts paced Detroit tight ends in every receiving category Saturday and seems to be establishing himself as the No. 3 tight end behind Eric Ebron (hamstring) and Darren Fells. While he could even become the team's primary receiving threat at the position if Ebron remains sidelined into the regular season, Fells is the much more polished blocker who'd likely see the vast majority of playing time when the Lions use single-tight end sets.
