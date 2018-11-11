Lions' Michael Roberts: Increased role expected Sunday
Roberts is in line for an elevated role with starting tight end Luke Willson (shoulder) inactive Sunday at Chicago, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear whether Roberts or Levine Toilolo will get the start in Willson's stead. With just 78 catches in 87 career games, Toilolo is unlikely to do much as a pass catcher Sunday. Meanwhile, Roberts has made his presence felt in five appearances this season, reeling in five of nine passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns. The second-year tight end will attempt to become the sixth different tight to reach the end zone against the Bears defense this season.
