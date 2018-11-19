Roberts (shoulder) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Roberts missed Sunday's loss to the Panthers due to a lingering shoulder injury, and still remains hampered by the issue. The second-year tight end faces a short week of recovery as Thursday's divisional tilt against the Bears approaches. If Roberts is unable to suit up Week 12, Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo will split snaps at the tight end position.

