Lions' Michael Roberts: Listed as doubtful
Roberts (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Roberts was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, and appears on track to sit out Sunday's tilt against the Rams. The second-year tight end continues to nurse a shoulder injury suffered during a Week 10 loss to the Bears. If Roberts misses any time, Luke Willson may benefit from an increase in targets.
