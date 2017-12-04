Roberts caught one pass for 23 yards during Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Ravens.

Roberts earned 20 of 63 snaps Sunday, compared to 31 for starter Darren Fells and 29 for Eric Ebron. His reception was just his second of the season, as the Lions primarily deploy Roberts as a blocker. The fourth-round rookie isn't an option in any fantasy format.

