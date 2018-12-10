Roberts was targeted twice but did not record a reception during Sunday's 17-3 victory over Arizona.

Both Roberts and Luke Willson took a backseat to Levine Toilolo, who logged 80 percent of the offensive snaps and was the only tight end on the team to catch a pass. Roberts has now logged just five receptions for 37 yards over his last five games since busting out against Miami for 48 yards and two scores in Week 7.

