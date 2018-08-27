Lions' Michael Roberts: Not guaranteed to make team
Roberts isn't a lock to make the 53-man roster, Allen Park of MLive.com reports.
Roberts' poor play and injury troubles across the preseason may prove enough to endanger the 2017 fourth-rounder's position on the team. That, in conjunction with the rise of Hakeem Valles, could lead to Roberts becoming a roster cut this weekend.
