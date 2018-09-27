Lions' Michael Roberts: Not practicing Thursday
Roberts (knee) did not practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Roberts sat out Detroit's Week 3 victory over the Patriots due to a knee injury, and has not participated in practice since. The second-year tight end will need to fully participate in practice at some point this week to have any chance of suiting up against the Cowboys on Sunday. If Roberts misses any time, Luke Willson, Levine Toilolo and Hakeem Valles could be in line for increased snaps.
