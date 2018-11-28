Lions' Michael Roberts: Nursing shoulder injury
Roberts was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.
Roberts appears to have sustained a shoulder injury during a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears. It's encouraging that the second-year tight end was able to at least practice in a limited fashion to begin the week, but his status for Sunday's tilt against the Rams remains murky at best. Roberts has led Detroit's tight ends in terms of targets for five straight games, but hasn't done much with his opportunities since a two-touchdown performance in Week 7.
