Roberts (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Listed as a limited participant each day this week, Roberts seemingly has a shot to rejoin the lineup after sitting out Sunday's 20-19 win over the Panthers. He's only seen 12 targets in six games this season, but there's potential for increased involvement with wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee) and running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) both unavailable, as the Lions may need to get creative to move the ball against a tough Chicago defense.