Lions' Michael Roberts: Quiet outside of red zone
Roberts (shoulder) finished the 2018 season with nine catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets across eight games.
The 2017 fourth-round pick ranked third on the Lions with seven rod-zone targets, converting three of those into scores. He otherwise had little impact, with knee and shoulder injuries costing him eight games and eventually landing him on injured reserve after Week 14. Fellow tight ends Levine Toilolo and Luke Willson (concussion) are both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in the offseason, but there's no guarantee the situation helps Roberts, who looks like a questionable fit under run-first offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. It's even possible Roberts will enter training camp on the roster bubble.
